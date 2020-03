March 17 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* SHIONOGI AND MICRO BLOOD SCIENCE INC INITIATED DISCUSSIONS FOR A BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP

* WILL DISCUSS WITH MICRO BLOOD SCIENCE DISTRIBUTION AND SALES OF RAPID IGG/IGM ANTIBODY-TEST KIT FOR THE COVID-19, IMPORTED BY MBS FROM CHINA COOPERATIVE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: