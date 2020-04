BRIEF-Shionogi & Co Ltd - Will Develop A Prophylactic Vaccine For Covid-19

April 27 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* WILL DEVELOP A PROPHYLACTIC VACCINE FOR COVID-19

* DECIDED TO POSITION THE DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS A TOP-PRIORITY PROJECT, ALONGSIDE DISCOVERY OF COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC DRUGS

* COORDINATING PLANS WITH RELEVANT PARTIES INCLUDING JAPAN’S HEALTH MINISTRY, PHARMACEUTICALS AND MEDICAL DEVICES AGENCY, AND THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES (NIID), IN ORDER TO START CLINICAL TRIALS WITHIN THE YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: