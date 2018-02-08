BRIEF-Shionogi says ViiV Healthcare files patent infringement litigation against Gilead Sciences over bictegravir

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd

* Says it announced that ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority-owned by GSK, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, has filed patent infringement litigation against Gilead Sciences Inc. over bictegravir in the United States and Canada

* The United States case is filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware and the patent is U.S patent No. 8,129,385

* The Canadian case is filed in the Canadian Federal Court in Toronto and the patent is Canadian Patent No. 2,606,282.

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/A6JmYz

