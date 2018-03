BRIEF-Ship Finance International Acquires 15 Vintage Vessels, Sells SFL Avon

March 14 (Reuters) - Ship Finance International Ltd:

* SFL - ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON

* SAYS ‍DELIVERY OF VESSELS IS EXPECTED IN APRIL & THEIR AGGREGATE EBITDA CONTRIBUTION IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $20 MILLION PER YEAR​

* SAYS ‍AGREED TO SELL 1,700 TEU CONTAINER VESSEL SFL AVON TO AN UNRELATED THIRD PARTY​

* SAYS ‍AGREED TO BUY FLEET OF 15 VESSELS, RANGING FROM 1,100 TEU TO 4,400 TEU, IN COMBINATION WITH LONG TERM BAREBOAT CHARTERS​

* SAYS PURCHASE PRICE OF THE FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS IS CONFIDENTIAL

* SAYS ‍SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE​

* SAYS ‍SFL AVON NET SALES PROCEEDS WILL BE ABOUT $12.5 MILLION​

* SAYS CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY