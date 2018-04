April 18 (Reuters) - Ship Finance International Ltd:

* SFL - SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD - INTENDS TO OFFER $150 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL - INTENDS TO GRANT UNDERWRITERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $22.5 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES