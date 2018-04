BRIEF-Ship Finance International Ltd Announces Pricing Of Its Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes

April 19 (Reuters) - Ship Finance International Ltd:

* SFL - SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD - PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF $150 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL - NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023

* SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL - UNIT ENTERED SEPARATE SHARE LENDING AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH IT WILL LEND TO SHARE BORROWERS 7 MILLION OF CO’S COMMON SHARES

* SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL - PURCHASERS OF NOTES MAY SEPARATELY SELL UP TO 7 MILLION OF CO'S SHARES THAT THEY MAY BORROW THROUGH SHARE BORROWERS