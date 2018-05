May 3 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* SHIPT AND TARGET EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN THE MIDWEST AND SOUTH

* SHIPT SAYS CO, TARGET ANNOUNCED THEY WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS IN MISSOURI, KANSAS AND ARKANSAS, AND EXPAND SERVICE IN MISSISSIPPI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)