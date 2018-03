March 15 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* SHIPT AND TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND BALTIMORE

* ‍SHIPT SAYS CO, TARGET CORP WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 55,000 GROCERIES, HOME, ELECTRONICS, TOYS, OTHER PRODUCTS IN 2 EAST COAST CITIES​

* ‍SHIPT - BEGINNING MARCH 29, SHIPT WILL DELIVER FROM TARGET STORES IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND BALTIMORE​