Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shire PLC:

* SHIRE ACQUIRES SANAPLASMA AG BOOSTING PLASMA COLLECTION NETWORK FOR IMMUNOLOGY FRANCHISE

* DEAL EXPECTED TO INCREASE CO’S ACCESS TO PLASMA IN LONGER TERM AND ADD TO EUROPEAN PLASMA COLLECTION NETWORK

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT GROWTH OF IMMUNOLOGY BUSINESS

* SANAPLASMA AG ADDS 14 NEW CENTRES IN CZECH REPUBLIC AND HUNGARY TO CO’S EUROPEAN-BASED PLASMA COLLECTION NETWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: