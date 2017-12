Dec 27 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* SHIRE FILES FOR FDA APPROVAL OF A NEW PLASMA MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN COVINGTON, GEORGIA TO SUPPORT GROWING IMMUNOLOGY FRANCHISE

* SHIRE PLC - ‍COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2018​

* SHIRE PLC - EXPECTS TO MAKE A SECOND SUBMISSION TO FDA IN 2018 FOR ITS ALBUMIN THERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: