Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SHIRE‘S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR CALASPARGASE PEGOL (CAL-PEG) FOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA (ALL)

U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS ACCEPTED BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) FOR CALASPARGASE PEGOL​