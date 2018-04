April 20 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :

* SHIRE PLC - STATEMENT RE PROPOSAL FROM TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED (“TAKEDA”)

* SHIRE PLC - BOARD OF SHIRE IS CONSIDERING ITS POSITION WITH RESPECT TO FOURTH PROPOSAL AND WILL ISSUE A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE

* SHIRE PLC - CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED A FOURTH PROPOSAL FROM TAKEDA ON 20 APRIL 2018 REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER FOR COMPANY