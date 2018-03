BRIEF-Shire Says District Court Issues Ruling Finding Adderall XR Patents Infringed

March 23 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* DISTRICT COURT ISSUES RULING FINDING ADDERALL XR PATENTS INFRINGED

* SHIRE DEVELOPMENT WELCOMES YESTERDAY’S FAVORABLE RULING AGAINST ABHAI IN CONNECTION WITH ANDA FOR A GENERIC VERSION OF SHIRE’S ADDERALL XR

* ABHAI IS PROHIBITED FROM MARKETING ITS ANDA PRODUCT UNTIL EXPIRATION OF PATENTS

* COURT SANCTIONED ABHAI FOR LITIGATION MISCONDUCT

* JUDGE ISSUED A RULING HOLDING THAT PROPOSED ANDA FORMULATION INFRINGES CLAIMS OF PATENTS RE42,096 AND RE41,148