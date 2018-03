March 29 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCED EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED ITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LANADELUMAB (SHP643)​

* ‍REPORTS THAT HEALTH CANADA HAS COMPLETED SCREENING AND ACCEPTED NEW DRUG SUBMISSION UNDER PRIORITY REVIEW FOR INVESTIGATIONAL COMPOUND​

* ‍HEALTH CANADA'S RECENT ACCEPTANCE OF LANADELUMAB NDS FOR PRIORITY REVIEW SHORTENS REVIEW TIMELINE FROM 300 TO 180 DAYS​