Oct 13 (Reuters) - SHIRE PLC:

* NEW FORMULATION OF ONCASPAR® (PEGASPARGASE) RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION IN EUROPE FOR PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

* EMA‘S CHMP ADOPTED A POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR LYOPHILIZED ONCASPAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: