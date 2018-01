Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* FDA GRANTS APPROVAL TO SHIRE FOR TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER OF CINRYZE® DRUG PRODUCT MANUFACTURING PROCESS TO VIENNA, AUSTRIA MANUFACTURING SITE

* ‍SHIRE WILL BEGIN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING OF CINRYZE DRUG PRODUCT IN VIENNA IN Q1 OF 2018​

* ‍CINRYZE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO BE PRODUCED BY A THIRD-PARTY SUPPLIER, PROVIDING AN ADDITIONAL SUPPLY SOURCE TO MEET PATIENT DEMAND.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: