Nov 30 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* ‍U.S. FDA GRANTS SHIRE ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR INVESTIGATIONAL ANTI-MADCAM ANTIBODY SHP647

* ‍INVESTIGATIONAL ANTI-MADCAM ANTIBODY SHP647 FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS​