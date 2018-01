Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shire:

* CEO SAYS PROSPECTS FOR SHIRE‘S MID TO LONG-TERM GROWTH HAVE ABSOLUTELY NOT CHANGED

* CEO SAYS COMPANY IS IN “VERY STRONG POSITION”, LOOKING AT HOW TO OPTIMISE BOTH PARTS OF BUSINESS

* CEO SAYS $20 BILLION BY 2020 WAS A “CLEAR STRETCH GOAL”, SEES OPPORTUNITY TO BUILD OUT NEURSOSCIENCE BUSINESS

* CEO SAYS NOT AT STAGE FOR NEUROSCIENCE SPIN-OUT RIGHT NOW, SETTING FOUNDATION FOR NEXT STEP