BRIEF-Shire says UK takeover deadline for Takeda deal extended to May 8

April 25 (Reuters) - Shire PLC:

* REG-SHIRE PLC : SHIRE ANNOUNCES REVISED PROPOSAL AND EXTENSION OF PUSU DEADLINE TO 8 MAY 2018

* SHIRE ANNOUNCES REVISED PROPOSAL AND EXTENSION OF PUSU DEADLINE TO 8 MAY 2018

* BOARD HAS AGREED TO AN EXTENSION OF RELEVANT DEADLINE UNDER RULE 2.6(C) OF CODE UNTIL 5.00 P.M. (LONDON TIME) ON 8 MAY 2018 TO ENABLE PARTIES TO CONCLUDE THEIR ONGOING DISCUSSIONS

* THIS DEADLINE MAY BE EXTENDED FURTHER WITH CONSENT OF TAKEOVER PANEL

* THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE WITH CONSENT OF TAKEDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)