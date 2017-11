Nov 3 (Reuters) - SHIRES INCOME PLC:

* ENTERED INTO A NEW £20 MILLION LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE PLC​

* NEW FACILITY IS FOR THREE YEAR PERIOD, REPLACES CO‘S PREVIOUS £20 MILLION LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)