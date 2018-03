March 15 (Reuters) - SHK Hong Kong Industries Ltd:

* ‍NOTED INCREASE IN SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME OF SHARES OF COMPANY ON 15TH MARCH 2018​

* ‍NOT AWARE OF REASON OF RISE IN SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME OF COMPANY ON 15TH MARCH 2018​