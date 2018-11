Nov 26 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* FINMA FULLY DISMISSED APPEALS OF KUN SHEN, MENGKE CAI, XU XIANG, HIMALAYA (CAYMAN ISLAND) TMT FUND, AND HIMALAYA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. AGAINST TOB DECISION

* VOTING RIGHTS OF SAID PARTIES AGAIN SUSPENDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)