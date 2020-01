BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine Confirms Discussions Regarding Possible Merger

Jan 21 (Reuters) - SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:

* CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POSSIBLE MERGER OR TAKEOVER TRANSACTION RELATING TO COMPANY

* HAS CLARIFIED TODAY THAT IT HAS BEEN IN DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF PARTIES REGARDING A POSSIBLE MERGER OR TAKEOVER TRANSACTION RELATING TO SHL

* PARTIES INCLUDE DANEL LTD., A PUBLIC COMPANY LISTED AT TEL AVIV STOCK EXHANGE

* PARTIES HAVE NOT YET TAKEN ANY DECISION NOR ENTERED INTO ANY BINDING OBLIGATION WITH REGARD TO REALIZATION OF SUCH TRANSACTION