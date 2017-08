July 21 (Reuters) - SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD

* ‍SHL DISCLOSES WRITE OFFS AND EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR RESULTS 2016​

* ‍IS IN COURSE OF ONGOING THOROUGH REVIEW OF FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS AS WELL AS OF PLANS AND PROJECTIONS WITH RESPECT TO SHL'S FUTURE OPERATIONS

* ‍THESE EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS ALONG WITH OTHER ITEMS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT SHL'S EQUITY TO AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY USD 9.3M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)