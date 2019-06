June 17 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* FEDERAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT AGREES WITH SHL

* COURT UPHELD DISMISSAL BY SWISS FINANCIAL MARKET SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY OF APPEALS OF MENGKE CAI AND KUN SHEN, XIANG XU, HIMALAYA (CAYMAN ISLAND) TMT FUND AND HIMALAYA ASSET MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)