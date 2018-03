March 27 (Reuters) - SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:

* FY TURNOVER FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES WAS USD 37.0 MILLION, PLUS 3.9% COMPARED TO 2016

* FY EBITDA OF $8.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $1.0 MILLION IN 2016

* FY NET PROFIT $ 2.4 MILLION