Sept 18 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* REVENUES FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2018 WERE USD 29.0M, COMPARED TO USD 18.3M IN H1 2017

* H1 NET INCOME INCREASED TO USD 8.7M COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF USD 2.0M IN FIRST HALF OF 2017

* H1 EBITDA INCREASED FROM USD 5.7M IN H1 2017 TO USD 12.9M IN H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)