BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine H1 Net Income Down At $4.0 Million

Sept 19 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* H1 REVENUES FOR THE PERIOD WERE USD 19.8M, COMPARED TO USD 19.2M IN CONSTANT CURRENCY1 (USD 20.1M AS REPORTED) IN 1HY2018.

* H1 PERFORMANCE-BASED REVENUES AMOUNTED TO USD 2.0M COMPARED TO USD 8.3M IN CONSTANT CURRENCY (USD 8.9M AS REPORTED) IN 1HY2018.

* H1 NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD WAS USD 4.0M (INCLUDING USD 2.0M PERFORMANCE-BASED REVENUES) COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF USD 8.7M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018