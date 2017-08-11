FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine informed by Swiss Takeover Board of complaint
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 11, 2017 / 5:11 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine informed by Swiss Takeover Board of complaint

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

Swiss Takeover Board Proceeding Against Certain Shareholders Regarding Potential Mandatory Tender Offer

* Informed by swiss takeover board of complaint of nehama & Yoram Alroy Investment Ltd and Elon Shalev regarding potential duty to make mandatory tender offer according to art. 135 of Swiss Financial Market Infrastructure Act

* Complaint regarding the potential duty of Himalaya (Cayman Island) TMT Fund and/or Himalaya Asset Management Ltd. and/or Mr. Xu Xiang and/or GF Fund Management Co. Ltd. and/or Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. and/or Mrs. Cai Mengke to make a mandatory tender offer

* applicants of the application and complaint claim share price of such potential mandatory tender offer to be chf 8.70 per share

​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.