May 18 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* SHL ANNOUNCES CEO STEPS DOWN AND ACTING CEO APPOINTED

* AFTER EIGHT YEARS WITH SHL, YOAV RUBINSTEIN, CEO OF SHL IN PAST THREE YEARS, HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS

* HAS RESOLVED TO APPOINT MR. EREZ NACHTOMY, CURRENT BOARD MEMBER OF COMPANY AND A MEMBER OF SHL EXECUTIVE TEAM BETWEEN 2001 AND 2016, AS ACTING CEO