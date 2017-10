Oct 13 (Reuters) - SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:

* ‍HIMALAYA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED, via VIA HIMALAYA (CAYMAN ISLAND) TMT FUND, HAS SOLD SHARES, IS NOW HOLDING LESS THAN 3% OF SHL‘S VOTING RIGHTS​

* KUN SHEN, PRIVATE INVESTOR BASED IN HONG KONG, BUYS 2.6 MILLION SHLTN SHARES, REPRESENTING 23.53% OF VOTING RIGHTS​‍​