June 28 (Reuters) - SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TWO INDEPENDENT (EXTERNAL) BOARD MEMBERS AT SGM​

* ‍INDEPENDENT (EXTERNAL) DIRECTORS OF BOARD WERE ELECTED, EACH FOR A THREE YEAR TERM: YEHOSHUA ABRAMOVICH AND XUEQUAN QIAN​