July 12 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD SAYS CLOSING OF MERGER WITH A MINIMUM PRICE PER SHARE OF CHF 7.70 SHALL BE CONSIDERED AS A FULFILLMENT OF OBLIGATION TO LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER AT SAME PRICE PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)