June 27 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD GRANTED AN EXTENSION OF THE DEADLINE FOR THE MANDATORY OFFER

* DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION FOR HIMALAYA (CAYMAN ISLANDS) TMT FUND, HIMALAYA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., XIANG XU, KUN SHEN AND MENGKE CAI WILL BE EXTENDED UNTIL 31 AUG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)