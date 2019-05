May 31 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD REDUCES MANDATORY OFFER PRICE BY CHF 1.00 TO CHF 7.70 PER SHARE

* DECISION WAS TAKEN AGAINST BACKGROUND OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF USD 1.00 PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2018 MADE IN APRIL 2019

* ORDER MAY BE APPEALED WITHIN FIVE TRADING DAYS AND IS NOT FINAL YET.