Aug 28 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* EXPANDS TO NETHERLANDS AND SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KADIMA BV / 24CARE INKOOP BV

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE BY END OF 2019 SUBJECT TO SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT.

* TO ACQUIRE 51% OF NETHERLANDS BASED KADIMA BV

* OPTION TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 49% WITHIN 24 MONTHS OF CLOSING