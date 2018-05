May 29 (Reuters) - SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* TO RECORD ADDITIONAL INCOME IN 2018 FROM CONTRACT IN GERMANY

* GENERATED INCOME OF EUR 6.2 MILLION FROM CONTRACT IN GERMANY, RELATING TO YEAR 2016

* INCOME WILL BE RECOGNIZED AS REVENUE IN COMPANY'S 2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS