Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shoal Games Ltd

* Shoal games Ltd provides corporate update and announces proposed financing

* Shoal Games Ltd - ‍Intends to complete a non brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to U.S.$1.12 million

* Shoal Games Ltd - ‍No major damage was done to shoal games corporate headquarters from Hurricane Irma​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: