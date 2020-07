BRIEF-Shockwave Announces Decisions From The U.S. Patent And Trademark Office On Inter Partes Review Proceeding

July 8 (Reuters) - Shockwave Medical Inc:

* SHOCKWAVE ANNOUNCES DECISIONS FROM THE U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ON INTER PARTES REVIEW PROCEEDING

* SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL INC - PTAB RULED THAT A KEY CLAIM IN U.S. PATENT NO 8,956,371 IS VALID

* SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL INC - PTAB RULED THAT SOME CLAIMS OF PATENT NO 8,956,371 ARE INVALID AND THAT ALL CLAIMS OF PATENT NO 8,728,091 ARE INVALID

* SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL INC - DOES NOT AGREE WITH RULING THAT CLAIMS ARE INVALID

* SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL INC - REMAINS COMMITTED TO PROSECUTING ITS PATENT PORTFOLIO TO FULLEST EXTENT POSSIBLE