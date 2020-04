April 6 (Reuters) - Shockwave Medical Inc:

* SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL INC - WITHDRAWING ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, PREVIOUSLY ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2020

* SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL INC - WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION DURING ITS NEXT EARNINGS CALL IN MAY 2020 Source text: [bit.ly/2UKPrEv] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)