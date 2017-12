BRIEF-Shoe Carnival Announces New $50 Mln Share Repurchase Program

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shoe Carnival Inc:

* SHOE CARNIVAL ANNOUNCES NEW $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* SHOE CARNIVAL - BOARD AUTHORIZED A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR UP TO $50 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

* SHOE CARNIVAL INC - INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FROM CASH ON HAND

* SHOE CARNIVAL - NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL REPLACE EXISTING $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS AUTHORIZED ON DEC 6, 2016