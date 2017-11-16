FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shoe Carnival reports Q3 earnings per share $0.66
Sections
Featured
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Special Report
Future of Money
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 9:15 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Shoe Carnival reports Q3 earnings per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shoe Carnival Inc

* Shoe Carnival reports third quarter financial results

* Sees FY earnings per share $1.42 to $1.49

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 sales $287.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $286.1 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 4.4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.02 billion to $1.025 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shoe Carnival Inc - ‍Expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales flat to up low single digits​

* Shoe Carnival Inc - ‍Inventory was down 4.3 percent in quarter, on a per-store basis​

* Shoe Carnival - ‍During quarter, traffic was down low single digits, particularly due to hurricanes affecting Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico​

* FY earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.