BRIEF-Shoe Carnival Reports Q4 Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.11 Excluding Items

March 27 (Reuters) - Shoe Carnival Inc:

* SHOE CARNIVAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q4 SALES $243.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $248.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BILLION TO $1.023 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.94, REVENUE VIEW $1.01 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S