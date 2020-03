March 17 (Reuters) - Shoe Zone PLC:

* DECISION TO DEFER PAYMENT OF 8 PENCE/SHARE 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND THAT WAS APPROVED AT AGM

* IN RECENT DAYS SEEN A REDUCTION IN FOOTFALL, ACROSS ESTATE

* EXTENT OF VIRUS ON SHORT, MEDIUM TERM RETAIL ENVIRONMENT NOT YET CLEAR

* BECOMING EVER MORE APPARENT THAT VIRUS WILL CREATE SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION TO PEOPLE'S LIVES AND SHOPPING HABITS IN COMING MONTHS