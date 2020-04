BRIEF-Shoe Zone Expects Material Reduction To Its Prior Expectations For FY19/20

April 2 (Reuters) - Shoe Zone PLC:

* PROPOSED CANCELLATION OF DIVIDEND/ COVID-19 UPDATE

* CLEAR THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S PERFORMANCE IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS A MATERIAL REDUCTION TO ITS PRIOR EXPECTATIONS FOR FY19/20

* CEASED ALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* UNABLE TO ACCURATELY QUANTIFY EXPECTED IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON CO’S TRADING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FY19/20 AT THIS TIME

* WOULD NEED TO SEEK FURTHER COST SAVING MEASURES &/OR RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL BY EARLY MAY, ASSUMING THAT 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND IS CANCELLED

* PREVIOUS GUIDANCE SHOULD THEREFORE NOT BE RELIED UPON AS AN INDICATOR OF FY19/20 PERFORMANCE

* GROUP IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH LENDING BANK WITH RESPECT TO PROVISION OF A NEW 4 YEAR £10.0 MILLION TERM LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: