BRIEF-Shoe Zone Says Current Level Of Funding Will Be Sufficient To Secure Future Of Business

April 29 (Reuters) - Shoe Zone PLC:

* SHOE ZONE PLC - AS AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON 28 APRIL 2020, COMPANY HAS A NET CASH BALANCE OF APPROXIMATELY £5.4M

* SHOE ZONE PLC - FOR 6 MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020, SHOE ZONE HAS DELIVERED TURNOVER OF £69.9M [2019: £73.0M]

* SHOE ZONE PLC - NO INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID IN RESPECT OF FIRST HALF OF FY19/20 [2019: 3.5P]

* SHOE ZONE PLC - BOARD CONSIDER COMPANY’S CURRENT LEVEL OF FUNDING WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO SECURE FUTURE OF BUSINESS

* SHOE ZONE - APPLICATION FOR £15.0M LOAN UTILISING CORONAVIRUS LARGE BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN SCHEME RECEIVED CREDIT COMMITTEE APPROVAL FROM NATWEST