Nov 13 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* INCREASES CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BY 53% AND CONFIRMS RAISED GUIDANCE

* 9-MONTH ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES UP BY +53% TO OVER EUR 191M​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR -11.0M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -7.1M OR EUR -6.6M ADJUSTED)​

* 9-MONTH ‍GROUP‘S GROSS PROFIT GROWS BY 59% TO EUR 41M, GROSS MARGIN IMPROVED TO 21.2%​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ‍INCREASED REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 55% TO 65% CONFIRMED​