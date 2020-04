April 3 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* GROWTH ACCELERATED TO 33% IN Q1, REVENUES UP TO EUR 232 MILLION

* WE ADJUST FULL-YEAR GROWTH FORECAST FOR 2020 FROM AROUND 20% TO AT LEAST 20%, AND WE REAFFIRM OUR OUTLOOK OF BREAKING EVEN ON ADJUSTED EBITDA LEVEL THIS YEAR