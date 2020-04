April 8 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES EUR 65 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE BY PLACING C. 1.12 MILLION NEW BEARER SHARES WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ON THE BACK OF VERY STRONG DEMAND. Source text: bit.ly/34jqeUY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)