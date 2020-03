March 17 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* DELIVERED HIGH GROWTH AND BETTER MARGINS IN 2019, ENDING THE YEAR WITH A STRONG Q4.

* ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AT -1.9% IN 2019 (-2.2% IN 2018), BETTER THAN GUIDANCE (-2.0% TO -2.3%)

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020: GROW SALES BY AROUND 20% AND ACHIEVE A BREAKEVEN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

* INCREASED ITS FY GROUP REVENUES FROM EUR 540 MILLION IN 2018 TO EUR 701 MILLION, A RISE OF 30%